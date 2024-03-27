Kozak & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.3% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Trading Up 2.9 %

Tesla stock traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.67. The company had a trading volume of 112,973,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,460,648. The firm has a market cap of $565.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

