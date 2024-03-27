Kozak & Associates Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after buying an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.74. 8,830,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,439. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

