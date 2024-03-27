Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 22,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,910 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.13. 1,629,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

