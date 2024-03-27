Kozak & Associates Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kozak & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 930.5% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,462 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 28,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,344,000 after buying an additional 125,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.80. 3,498,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,866,571. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Wolfe Research raised Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

