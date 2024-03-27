Kozak & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GE. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $92.11 and a 52-week high of $177.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

