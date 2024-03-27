Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 2.2% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 4,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 3,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.52. 1,049,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,417. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.33. The firm has a market cap of $110.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.