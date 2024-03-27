Kozak & Associates Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kozak & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.96. 712,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,305. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.63 and a twelve month high of $90.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

