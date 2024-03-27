Kozak & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Kozak & Associates Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,004,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $392.88. 3,394,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,673,438. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $322.84 and a fifty-two week high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

