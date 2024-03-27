Kozak & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 183 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.43. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.