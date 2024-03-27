Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Korro Bio

Korro Bio Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

KRRO stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,749. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $90.50. The company has a market cap of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRRO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $12,988,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $13,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $12,741,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.