Komodo (KMD) Trading 23.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $53.79 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.28 or 0.00071613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00020423 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,651,601 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

