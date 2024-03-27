KM Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,737 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

KM Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 418,635 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 444,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 538.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 312,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 263,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,782,000 after buying an additional 86,884 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

CLOU stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 125,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.