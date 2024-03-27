KM Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

KM Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 221,711 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 609,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 247,026 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.17. 464,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,283. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

