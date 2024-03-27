KM Capital Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,923,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,672,000 after purchasing an additional 49,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,529,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,408,000 after acquiring an additional 200,515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.35. 265,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,531. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $216.32 and a 1 year high of $288.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.70.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

