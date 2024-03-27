KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $3 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

KM Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $88.47. 3,056,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $84.78. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

