KM Capital Management Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after buying an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,463,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 377,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.55. 22,729,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,316,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $108.87.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

