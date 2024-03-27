KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 8.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 179.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

KLA stock opened at $692.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $655.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.11. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The company has a market cap of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.