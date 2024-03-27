Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at $193,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.4% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 234.8% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $416,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:PMAY opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $595.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

