Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,505,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $86.86 and a one year high of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.77.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

