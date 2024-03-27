Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,207 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,207 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.62% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 1,517.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $273.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

