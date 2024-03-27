Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 259 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RDVY opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $55.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

