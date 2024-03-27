Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 18,253 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $899,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 376,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 195,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

