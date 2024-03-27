Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 180 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.