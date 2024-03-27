Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 180 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.47 and a 12-month high of $62.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.26.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

