Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 90 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance
VLU stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.71. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $137.20 and a one year high of $173.65.
About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF
The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.