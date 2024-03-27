Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 90 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

VLU stock opened at $172.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.71. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $137.20 and a one year high of $173.65.

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.