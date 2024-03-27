Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $35.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

