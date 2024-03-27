Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.80 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $108.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

