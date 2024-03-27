Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,253 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,493,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,466,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,820,000 after buying an additional 2,747,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,688,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $103.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

