Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $2,075,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDEC opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $734.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

