Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $799,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 517.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 76,572 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 624.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60,259 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 60.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 15,535 shares during the period.

BATS:FMAR opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

