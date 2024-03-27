Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.26% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMAR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 577.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $123,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $225,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FMAR opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

