Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 129,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $109.13. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

