Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $475,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.