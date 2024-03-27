Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $475,000 Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
