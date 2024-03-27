Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 1.1% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 1.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2,182.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

FDEC stock opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

