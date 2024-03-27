Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $82.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $77.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

