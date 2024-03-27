Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth about $690,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 95,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

