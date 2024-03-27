Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.64. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

