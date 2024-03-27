Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FTSM opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.68. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

