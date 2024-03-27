Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.07 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $100.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.94.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.