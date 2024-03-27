Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May makes up about 2.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 1.33% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 3rd quarter worth $28,554,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 604,285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 688.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 114,462 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 73,558 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

FMAY stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $515.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.