Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.