Keystone Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $93.77 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.