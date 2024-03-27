KeyCorp Increases Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target to $210.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 0.6 %

RRX stock opened at $179.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $97.18 and a fifty-two week high of $183.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

