Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $159.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

COF has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.90.

COF stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,493. The company has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $143.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $118.66.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

