KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.64. 1,584,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,789,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KE by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in KE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,627,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,928,000 after acquiring an additional 151,596 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KE by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in KE by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,861,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,209 shares in the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

