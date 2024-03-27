KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target Raised to $70.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.50 to $70.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.96.

Shares of KBH opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.24.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,449,883.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $2,749,631.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,981 shares in the company, valued at $6,650,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

