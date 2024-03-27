KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Trading Down 4.6%

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 59,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 217,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 79.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after buying an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $9,278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 218,885 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.