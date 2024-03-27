JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for about 1.3% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. KM Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JMST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. 250,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.63.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

