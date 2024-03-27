JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 90,596 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,706,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.44. 3,256,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.