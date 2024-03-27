JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.10. 921,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,599,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.