JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $54.04 and last traded at $54.10. 921,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,599,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.3804 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
